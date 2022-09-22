Kuwait and Saudi Arabia prepare the process of handing over the land, facilities, and administrative and residential buildings located in the Al-Zour region on January 25, 2026, and registering it within the property of the State of Kuwait and assigning the Ministry of Finance to complete the necessary procedures.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources said, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has submitted a request in this regard within the framework of implementing the provisions of the agreement annexed to the agreement to divide the neutral zone and the submerged zone between the two countries.

Informed sources said that after studying the area and what it contains of tanks and pipelines for oil business, the Ministry of Finance decided that the F1 site would be exploited for oil purposes and the export of petrochemical products.

Sources added that the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation was assigned in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Kuwait Municipality to take the necessary measures to allocate the “F1” site for the establishment of reception facilities for the production of offshore fields, in addition to the establishment of a marine berth and facilities for the export of petrochemical products.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia had signed an agreement to demarcate the divided and submerged area, through which it was agreed that Saudi Arabian Chevron Company would continue to use the land, facilities, and administrative and residential buildings with an area of 700,000 square meters (0.7 square kilometers) located in the Al-Zour region, provided that the company vacates these facilities within 5 years the date on which the Government of Kuwait pays the amount of compensation to Saudi Arabia Chevron.