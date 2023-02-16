The Saudi Heritage Authority announced the discovery of a number of southern Musnad inscriptions, three rings and a bronze bull’s head dating back to pre-Islamic times, as part of the excavations that the Heritage Authority teams are conducting at the Al-Ukhdood site in Najran.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the commission stated that the southern inscriptions discovered at the Al-Ukhdood site in Najran are of a memorial nature. Its letters are 32 cm, making it the longest Musnad inscription found in that region, and it belongs to a resident of the Al-Ukhdood site, and his name is (Wahb Ail bin Maqen). Through this inscription, it is mentioned that he worked in watering his house and perhaps his palace, reports Al-Rai daily.

Three gold rings with butterfly-shaped decorations on the top, all of which are of the same shape and size, were also discovered. They are among the archaeological finds that had not been previously discovered at the Al-Ukhdood site during previous scientific projects, in addition to finding a bull’s head made of bronze on it.

Work is currently underway to restore it according to the scientific method. It is known that the bull’s head was one of the prevalent things and rumors among the kingdoms of southern Arabia in pre-Islamic times. It is a symbol of strength and fertility, and it is the most important and prominent symbol among the Sabeans, Ma’inids and Qatabanids.

The authority added that many pottery jars of various sizes and sizes were also found at the Al-Ukhdood site, in addition to an important archaeological discovery of an Attic pottery that dates back to the third century BC.

These discoveries came during the archaeological excavation project carried out by the commission at the archaeological site of Al-Okhdood in Najran region for the eleventh season, with the participation of a group of Saudi experts, to uncover new scientific evidence and data that help understand the cultural sequence that the archaeological site of Al-Okhdood played in Najran since early historical times.