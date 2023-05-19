Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, President of the 32nd Arab Summit, concluded Friday the top-level meeting by approving the JeddahDeclaration, stating:

• The summiteers reaffirmed centrality of the Palestinian cause to Arab countries as one of the main factors of stability in the region condemning in the strongest terms the practices and violations that target the Palestinians’ lives.

• They called for intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement for the Palestinian issue, and to find a settlement to achieve peace on the basis of the state solution in accordance with international references, namely the Arab Peace Initiative.

• The conferees welcomed the decision issued by the League Council meeting at the ministerial level, which included resumption of the participation of Syrian government delegations in its meetings.

• They reaffirmed support for everything that guarantees security and stability of the Republic of Yemen and achieves aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people.

• The summiteers expressed solidarity with Lebanon, urged all Lebanese parties to engage in dialogue to elect a president who satisfies people’s aspirations to restore regular work of constitutional institutions and conduct required reforms.

• They affirmed that sustainable development, security, stability, and living in peace are inherent rights of the Arab citizen, and this will only be achieved by complementing efforts, combating crime and corruption firmly and at all levels. – KUNA