Saudi Arabia on Tuesday won the bid to organize the 2029 Asian Winter Games, on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia

(OCA) held in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, OCA announced.

The mountain resort of Trojena in the futuristic city of Neom in western Saudi Arabia was unanimously chosen by delegates to host the ninth Asian Winter Games, OCA said in a statement.

OCA also decided during the General Assembly meeting to name Riyadh the new OCA regional office.

The 2029 Asian Winter Games will be held for the first time in Western Asia, after China, Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan.

-Source-KUNA