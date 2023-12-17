Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent their condolences to the people of Kuwait and the royal Al-Sabah family over the death of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Saturday.

“With utmost grief and sorrow, we recieved the news of the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, may Allah bestows mercy upon him and rest him in His widely vast paradise,” read a statement on Saudi Press Agency.

The statement by the Saudi Royal Court said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people share the sorrows of the brothers in Kuwait, and ask God Almighty to inspire the honorable family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people patience and solace in this great affliction, and to perpetuate security, stability, prosperity, on Kuwait and its people.”

King Salman directed the performance of the absentee funeral prayer for the late emir on Sunday, following the Dhuhr prayer at both the Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan issued a statement expressing his condolences. “My sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the leadership and people of the sister State of Kuwait in this great tragedy, the wisdom and vision of the late Azim had an impact in strengthening Saudi-Kuwaiti relations and supporting joint Gulf action,” he said.

The UAE announced a three-day mourning period to mark the death of Sheikh Nawaf.

The UAE Presidential Court said in a statement: “With hearts that believe in Allah’s will and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, who passed away today.”

Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote on X that Sheikh Nawaf had been a wise leader who played a major role in strengthening Kuwaiti-Emirati relations.

“He served his country for six decades and fulfilled his duty with all sincerity,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, on X, formerly Twitter.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi offered condolences over the death of Sheikh Nawaf, saying that the late emir was a major supporter to the Arab and Islamic nations.

Egypt announced three-day mourning nationwide over the emir’s death.

President of the US Joe Biden was “saddened” to learn of the emir’s passing, a White House statement said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the sheikh was “a great friend of the UK,” while a statement issued on Saturday by the Kremlin said “he had great authority in the Middle East.”

A statement from the European Union also said it was “saddened” by the news.