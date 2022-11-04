Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced Thursday the launch of Ceer, the first Saudi electric vehicle brand that will contribute to the kingdom’s automotive manufacturing sector.

The launch comes in line with PIF’s strategy to focus on unlocking the capabilities of promising sectors locally that can help drive the diversification of the economy, to help achieve the objectives of Vision 2030, he was quoted by the kingdom’s official news agency as saying.

In addition, the company will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s efforts towards carbon emissions reduction and driving sustainability to address the impact of climate change, he said.

“Saudi Arabia is not just building a new automotive brand, we are igniting a new industry and an ecosystem that attracts international and local investments, creates job opportunities for local talent, enables the private sector, and contributes to increasing Saudi Arabia آ’s GDP over the next decade, as part of PIF آ’s strategy to drive the economic growth in line with Vision 2030,” he said.

Ceer is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia, and will design, manufacture and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles, the agency reported. – KUNA