Saudi Arabia and Iran said on Friday that they were committed to the deal brokered by China earlier this year to normalize ties, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statement came after a tripartite meeting was held in Beijing at the level of deputy foreign ministers to discuss progress on the agreement reached earlier this year.

Saudi Arabia and Iran both thanked China for hosting the meeting and for its role in mediating between Riyadh and Tehran.

The three sides also expressed concern over the situation in Gaza and said that any solution to the conflict must adhere to the will of the Palestinian people.

The next tripartite meeting between Saudi, Iranian and Chinese officials will be held next June in Riyadh, according to the statement issued on Friday.