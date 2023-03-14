The Public Authority for Roads in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the Ministry of Municipality, Rural Affairs and Housing, has begun experimenting with the research study on ‘Cooling Asphalt Surfaces’.

The reasons for this experience come due to the fact that the roads absorb the temperature during the day, as the roads sometimes reach 70 degrees Celsius. The methods also scientifically rerelease this heat at night, which causes a scientific phenomenon called the “heat island phenomenon” that leads to increased energy consumption and air pollution.

The need to address the “heat island phenomenon” came, as an experiment was initiated with the use of what is known as cold pavements, which are several homemade materials that have the ability to absorb smaller amounts of solar radiation, through the ability of this material to reflect the rays, and thus the degree of Its surface temperature is lower than that of traditional pavements. This material is suitable for roads surrounding residential areas.

This experiment also aims to reduce the temperature in neighborhoods and residential areas, reduce the energy used to cool buildings and reduce the effects of climate change. This technology contributes to providing a more comfortable environment in waiting areas and areas where people congregate