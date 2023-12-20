The Saudi Council of Ministers, in a session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has officially designated the year 2024 as the “Year of the Camel.”

This decision underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to caring for and advancing the camel sector, fostering investment opportunities, and promoting cultural and civilizational heritage, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The Ministry of Culture will oversee the “Year of the Camel 2024,” implementing various initiatives and programs in collaboration with partners to emphasize the significance of camels and their connection to the Saudi identity. This initiative aims to enhance national efforts in developing the camel sector and increasing its contribution to overall national development.

For the past four years, the Saudi Ministry of Culture has dedicated each year to celebrating a distinct Arab value or symbol, recognizing its influence and importance in the Arab cultural fabric and its contributions to human civilization.

The series began with the Arabic letter in 2021, highlighting its historical and aesthetic significance. In 2022, Saudi Coffee was celebrated, followed by Arabic Poetry in 2023. The naming of the “Year of the Camel” further reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving and promoting cultural elements that contribute to its rich heritage.