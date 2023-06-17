Popular Indian vegetarian restaurant Saravanaa Bhavan launched its Millets menu at their restaurant in Fahaheel on 15 June.

Chief guest on the occasion was the Indian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika, who was welcomed to the restaurant by its proprietors Ananthi Natarajan and Natrajan. The ambassador was introduced to various dishes prepared from millets for the occasion by the restaurant’s talented chefs.

Saravanaa Bhavan, the largest South Indian restaurant chain in the world, which opened in Kuwait in 2012 is known for a menu that offers an extended array of vegetarian dishes. The launch of the Millets menu at the restaurant aims to raise awareness about the nutritional, and health benefits of millets, while promoting their consumption for a sustainable and healthier lifestyle.

During his speech on the occasion, Ambassador Swaika highlighted the Indian government’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote the production and consumption of millets as a people’s movement. In 2018, the Government of India celebrated the National Year of Millets, and now, it spearheads the celebration of the International Year of Millets 2023, said the ambassador.