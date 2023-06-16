The Ministry of Health inaugurated specialized eye clinics in the Salwa Specialized Health Center, under the directives of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, on 14 June, Wednesday. The launch was held in the presence of the Director of the Hawalli Health District, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Farhoud, the Chief of Primary Care in the Hawalli Health District, Dr. Wafaa Al-Badr, and the Chairman of the Council of Ophthalmology Departments, Dr. Ahmed Al-Foudari.

According to Alanbaa news, the launch represents the continuous expansion and workflow of new operating rooms in various ophthalmology departments of the public hospitals and primary health care centers to relieve the pressure on the Al-Bahr Eye Centre. The clinics will provide services through departments and outpatient clinics in public hospitals, as well as services to the Al-Sabah specialized area through the Al-Bahr Eye Centre.