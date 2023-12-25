The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, has issued a ministerial decision assigning Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf to carry out the duties of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior.

The decision came after the retirement of Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas due to the end of the legal period. A security source said that Lieutenant General Al-Barjas was promoted to first lieutenant general, after a distinguished career that spanned more than four decades, during which he spent in several different positions.