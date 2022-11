The auction of Al-Enmaa Real Estate Company witnessed the sale of 27 properties with a total value of 28,698, which were the properties of the former Director General of the Social Insurance Corporation, Fahd Al-Rajaan.

These real estate properties were sold under the supervision of the Public Prosecution to implement the criminal rulings issued against Al-Rajaan and his wife, in Case No. 1499/2008, the Public Prosecution Public Funds against those convicted to recover public funds.