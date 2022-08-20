The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states ranked among the top six in the Arab world in terms of average monthly salaries, but did not do so well on the global level with the possible exception of the UAE which ranked first in the Arab world and fifth worldwide in average monthly salary index.

Kuwait with a monthly average salary of US$1855 came in fourth spot in the Arab world and was placed 26th out of the 105 countries evaluated for this year’s salary index by the USbased magazine, ‘CEO World’.

UAE topped the list among the GCC countries and in the wider Arab world and ranked fifth globally with a monthly average salary of $3663. The UAE was also the only country from the Arab world in the top ten list of countries with the highest average monthly salaries. In the second place in the Arab world was Qatar, which ranked 11th globally, with an

average monthly salary of $3168, followed by Saudi Arabia in third and 25th globally with an average of $1,889, then Kuwait, followed by Bahrain, which ranked 28th globally with an average of $1,729, and in sixth place in the Arab world and 30th globally Oman averages $1,627.

Among countries in the Arab world the lowest average monthly salary was in Egypt with $220 per month to rank in 100th spot globally. Algeria was one step higher with an average monthly salary of $250 and with a global rank of 98. Tunisia, which ranked 96th worldwide had an average monthly salary of $277.

Sri Lanka ranked at the bottom of this year’s index of 105 countries with the smallest average monthly salary, while Switzerland came in first spot globally with an average monthly salary of $6,141, followed by Singapore with an average of $4,351, then Australia with an average of $4,219. The United States with an average of $3,722 came in fourth spot.