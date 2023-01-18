French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent opened men’s fashion shows at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night with elegant designs of men’s evening wear by designer Anthony Vaccarello.

The Saint Laurent fashion house, owned by the French luxury brand Kering group, presented its show at the Bours de Commerce, an old wheat stock exchange that was renovated to house the artist Pino’s collection of contemporary art, where models walked in dark coats with prominent shoulders and white shirts added to large necklaces or open shirts. Show part of the chest, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

Models walked the catwalk in pointed heels, with the collars of shirts and narrow coats turned up.

At the close of the show, the lights in the showroom were dimmed and singer Charlotte Jansbourg took a seat in front of the piano and music played as the models walked the catwalk once again to present the designs for the last time.

Men’s fashion shows will continue in Paris Fashion Week until January 22, and will include shows from luxury brands, including “Louis Vuitton”, “Dior”, “Homme”, “Givenchy”, “Hermes” and “Maison Majella”.