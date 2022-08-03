Youssef Kazem, the spokesman for the unified government electronic services application (Sahel), said the number of application users has reached about 655,000 since its launch ten months ago, with 246 e-government services currently covered by the program.

Kazem confirmed the increase in the number of services performed through the application until the end of July 2022, reached about 2.3 million transactions that were completed within 10 months.

He stated that the number of new users last July was about 60,000, while 26 new services were added during the same month.

He revealed the top five e-government services that requested the use of “Sahel” during July, was the ‘Civil ID Renewal’ since the service provided by the Public Authority for Civil Information ranked first, followed by the ‘Certificate Inquiry’ service from the Civil Service Commission, followed by three services provided by the Ministry of Interior — downloading the conditions and registration forms for Sa’ad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences, driver’s license services and police clearance certificate.