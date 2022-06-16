The Turkish Statistical Institution data shows Kuwaitis ranked fourth in terms of foreigners buying real estate in Turkey last May.

Data shows Kuwaitis bought 130 properties last May Russians topped the list with 1,275 purchases, Iranians second with 736 properties, and Iraqis third with 617 properties.

The data added Istanbul topped the Turkish city selling real estate to foreigners last May, with 2,451 properties sold and followed by Antalya overlooking the Mediterranean with 885 properties followed by Mersin with 264 properties.

The sources indicated that real estate sales to foreigners increased 70 percent from January to May, compared to the same period in 2021, when 26,753 properties were sold.

The TSI announced last January that Kuwaitis ranked seventh in terms of foreigners buying real estate in Turkey last year, buying 1,791 properties.

