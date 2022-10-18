Scientists at the National Research Center ‘Kurchatov Institute’ in Russia have created a substance that stimulates the growth of bone tissue, and thus helps to speed up the process of repairing damaged bones.

Its main component is a porous sponge made of chitosan, which is obtained from shells or other organs of crustaceans, reports a local Arabic daily.

The researchers added to this material tri-calcium phosphate (the mineral from which bone cells are made), as well as reduced graphene oxide (a good conductor of electricity), which helps accelerate bone growth with the help of a weak electric current. The material created by scientists of the Kurchatov Institute is intended to restore the spongy parts that are located at the ends of the bones.

For a new material to be effective, its mechanical properties must be similar to or very close to those of the original tissue.

The researchers have reached good results through the numerous trades and tests they conducted on the concentration of the components of the final material.