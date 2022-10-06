The Russian Ministry of Health has registered the first Russian anti-smallpox drug, produced by the Virology and Biotechnology Center (Victor) for Biological Research. The official state drug registration office said the brand name of this drug is NIOKh-14.

The drug NIOKh-14 can be used against smallpox virus, monkeypox virus and cowpox virus, and is intended for people aged 18 years and over.

Contraindications to the use of this drug are hypersensitivity to its components, lactose intolerance, as well as pregnancy and lactation.

It should be noted that monkeypox is an infectious disease that affects humans and animals and is characterized by fever, general intoxication and the appearance of a rash. The virus that causes the disease is genetically close to the human smallpox virus.