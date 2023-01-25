The Director General of the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said that he will present to friendly countries a project to launch international satellites.

“Maybe one day, this is my idea, I can present it to my colleagues, I don’t know how they will respond, about the creation of international satellite towers,” Borisov said at a general meeting of the royal readings in Moscow, according to Al-Rai daily.

He added that this will help save money and these satellites will work in “the interests of all friendly countries.”

Borisov said he is planning a trip to China in the second half of February, where he will meet with the leadership of the China National Space Administration.

He continued, “I hope that after my trip, we will reach a new level of cooperation in creating multi-satellite systems.”