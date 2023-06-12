A recent study showed that regular aerobic exercise can protect against memory loss and cognitive decline, pointing out that running, in particular, has a significant impact on the brain when you get older.

According to the study, which was conducted by the American “Florida Atlantic University” (FAU) in cooperation with the Mexican Research Institute “Cinevistaff”, running specifically allows brain cells to regenerate again and prevents memory loss in old age, and enhances the transfer of information related to navigation in the brain, which enhances Above all, spatial memory function, and it can also protect against dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, which is often manifested by loss of orientation, reports Al-Rai daily.

She stated that with age, many people suffer from cognitive decline, as the brain structures responsible for learning and memory are initially destroyed. These structures are found in the so-called hippocampus region of the brain.

She noted that “regular exercise can protect against memory loss and cognitive decline, especially running works wonders for the middle-aged brain.”

The study examined the brains of mice while they were running, and the researchers observed how running affected the neural network in the hippocampus in particular.

And if it is believed that the cells that are formed in adulthood contribute to the maintenance of memory function. It was not previously clear whether neural networks formed in early adulthood could be preserved through physical activity in middle age.

Study author Dr. Henriette van Praag says: “Long-term exercise benefits the brain in adulthood and may protect against age-related memory loss by prolonging the life of neurons that are formed in middle age and thus having an effect on cognitive decline.”

And the study states, “There are indications that exercising in early to middle age contributes to preserving the brain… One should incorporate exercise into his daily routine to protect himself from losing cognitive perceptions.”