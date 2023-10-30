The Administrative Court decided to postpone the lawsuit demanding a ban on the “Tik Tok” application in Kuwait until next December 3, to give time for the government lawyer to prepare his response.

The Administrative Court had received a lawsuit whose applicant requested that the “Tik Tok” website and platform be blocked in Kuwait, pointing out that it publishes material that contradicts the morals, customs and traditions of Kuwaiti society, reports Al-Rai daily.

The plaintiff stated in his lawsuit that “the Telecommunications Authority law authorizes it to block any electronic application that violates the state’s laws and conflicts with its public interest.”

The lawsuit indicates that the application broadcasts clips that violate morals, and promotes clips that encourage violence and bullying, in violation of the laws of Kuwait, most notably the Child Rights Law.