The concerned authorities in the government did not find a better location to dump the Mubarakiya market fire debris but in the center of the capital itself, in the midst of high rise buildings, opposite the endowment complex in the middle of one of the important squares surrounded by main streets and commercial complexes and government institutions.

The rubble and building debris is dumped right in the center of the place that was proposed to be the site of the international financial center.

One of the concerned authorities responsible for beautifying the city justified the dumping of the rubble at this site by saying that in order to find materials among them that can be used in the rehabilitation and restoration of the buildings of Souk Al Mubarakiya, such as the rock of the sea or the wood.

The concerned authority, which ordered the transfer of these rubble and waste from the burned area in Souk Al Mubarakiya, was supposed to work to find materials that could be used in the market site itself and before transporting it, or to direct it to the construction waste site and search for what it wanted there, instead of dumping it in a vital and important location, which has disturbed the view of the Capital city.