Royale Hayat Hospital, Kuwait, is proud to announce its celebration of the global observance of World Prematurity Day on November 17th as part of community-raising awareness about the incredible strength and resilience of these tiny fighters and the challenges faced by their families.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, Royale Hayat Hospital hosted a series of initiatives with CME/CEPD points. People representing patients, healthcare service providers, and leaders from ministry hospitals attended the symposium.

The symposium included a showcase exhibited by Prof. Samuel Ibhanesebhor (Head of the Neonatology Department) about the hospital’s state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Moreover, an interactive and informative session was led by expert neonatologists, Dr. Mohamad Hassoun, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Dr. Abdul Mohsen El Anjari, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecology from Ministry Hospital, and Nurse Laiza Fabian-SCN, who shared their knowledge and experiences, shedding light on the latest advancements in preterm birth care and the critical role of comprehensive support systems. Their valuable insights offered a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by premature infants and their families, as well as the incredible breakthroughs that enhance their quality of life.

In a heartwarming moment, Royale Hayat Hospital invited one of its own mothers, Ms. Eman Ali A. Al Shaya, who shared her personal experience with premature birth. Ms. Eman bravely recounted her journey, providing a first-hand account of the challenges faced by families in such situations. Her story touched the hearts of everyone in the audience, reinforcing the empathy and compassion that Royale Hayat Hospital aims to provide to all its patients.

Furthermore, Royale Hayat Hospital organized a range of engaging activities designed for its premature children and took the opportunity to celebrate their significant milestones during the event. This joyous occasion brought tears of happiness to the eyes of families, staff, and medical professionals alike. It showcased the dedication and expertise of the hospital’s neonatal team, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the well-being and development of these precious infants.

“We are extremely proud to have celebrated World Prematurity Day with such an inspiring event,” said Prof. Samuel Ibhanesebhor (Head of the Neonatology Department). “It is our mission to provide exceptional care, support, and guidance to premature babies and their families. We remain committed to raising awareness, advancing medical advancements, and fostering a community that understands the challenges faced by these families.”