Royale Hayat Hospital in Kuwait has been recognized as the best private hospital for the 13th consecutive year once again by Service Hero and also the 3rd Highest Ranking Brand in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) in the country.

The hospital management attributes this success to its professional staff, as every year, who have worked hard to not only be the best but also significantly impact the healthcare sector. The Royale Hayat team has exhibited the highest degree of innovation, empathy, enthusiasm, and approach toward their customers, making its dominance in the health care sector felt.

The coveted honour of being awarded and recognised as the best private hospital in Kuwait for the 13th year running is testimony to both the quality and consistency that Royale Hayat has been delivering to its clients every year.

Voted as the best healthcare provider in both general and maternal care Royale Hayat has achieved this remarkable distinction thanks to its visionary management and qualified staff who continue to exceed all the customer expectations with their outstanding service.

Chairman of the hospital Mr Pradeep K Handa has also been bestowed with the singular honour of being recognised by Forbes Magazine as Middle East’s Top 100 Best leaders in the field of healthcare for the year 2023.