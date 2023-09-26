Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, hosted an exclusive roadshow in Kuwait recently. The event showcased Rotana’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with Travel Agencies in the Kuwaiti market.

With an impressive turnout of 75 attendees representing some of the most prominent Travel Agencies in Kuwait, the evening was a resounding success. Rotana’s team demonstrated its dedication to nurturing these essential relationships.

The event featured a speech and presentation by Mohammed Ali Mahfouz, Area Director of Sales – Global Sales Office, highlighting the group’s outstanding portfolio of properties, unrivalled services, and exceptional guest experiences. Attendees gained valuable insights into the world of Rotana and the unique offerings that set the group apart in the hospitality industry.

As a token of appreciation for the attendees’ continued support, a raffle draw was conducted, giving away 30 vouchers for complimentary stays at various Rotana properties and 2 airline tickets.

The roadshow concluded with an exquisite dinner, allowing attendees to network and forge stronger connections with the Rotana team and fellow industry professionals.

This event reaffirms Rotana’s commitment to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones within the vibrant Kuwaiti travel market