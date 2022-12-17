The Russian “Ross Cosmos” Foundation announced the launch of a map application that displays satellite images, with its features competing with the features of the famous “Google Earth”.

The Foundation indicated that the “Digital Earth” application is now available on the “Google Play” store for Android devices, and through it, the Earth can be viewed through images provided by Russian satellites, reports a local Arabic daily.

Ross Cosmos explained that the application was developed as part of the digital economy project of the Russian Federation, and through it it is possible to obtain accurate pictures of the Earth, information about the areas that appear in these pictures, the coordinates of those sites and the dates when the pictures were taken.

To take advantage of this application, the user must go to Google Play, then download and log in to the application, or obtain the application via the Ross Cosmos website on the Internet.