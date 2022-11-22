The announcement comes after the 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticising manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticising manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

Last week, United said it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

Ronaldo, now playing for Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, said in a statement on Tuesday that he loved the club and the fans. “That will never ever change,” he added. “However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

