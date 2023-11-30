The National Cancer Awareness Campaign (CAN) wrapped up its prostate cancer awareness initiative yesterday, that was held at the Bahra Hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, under the theme “Get Screened.”

Dr. Ahmed Al-Mujalham, a senior specialist in urology, laparoscopic surgery, minimally invasive surgery, and surgical robotics, highlighted the array of surgical options available for treating prostate cancer, reports Al-Rai daily.

He particularly emphasized the innovation of robotic surgeries, noting their distinctive feature of being conducted through small surgical incisions. He also underscored the precision of these operations, attributing it to the surgical robot’s ability to generate high-quality 3D images and facilitate the surgeon’s precise movements.

Al-Mujalham acknowledged that not all hospitals in Kuwait currently have access to surgical robots. He expressed hope that this advanced technology would become more widely available across all healthcare institutions, enhancing the quality of treatment services for patients.

Furthermore, he clarified that the utility of surgical robots extends beyond prostate cancer surgeries, encompassing various surgical procedures involving the kidneys, liver, colon, and pancreas.

He emphasized that robotic technology has been employed in approximately 5 million surgical operations worldwide since 2005, highlighting its role in improving the accuracy of surgical interventions.