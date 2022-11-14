Dr. Khaled Al-Enezi who heads the Orthopedic Department at the Farwaniya Hospital said the hospital will soon make use of a robotic device to replace artificial knee joints.

He pointed out that the Farwaniya Hospital is the first to introduce robots in joint replacement surgery in government hospitals in Kuwait which is expected to be introduced soon.

Al-Enezi announced, in a press statement, the opening of quality clinics in the orthopedic department at Farwaniya Hospital, such as the spine unit and the upper limb unit, at the end of this year or early next year.

He stressed that the new robot device is superior to traditional surgeries in terms of accuracy, extending the life span of the artificial joint, balancing the joint, so that a patient can leave the hospital in a short time.

He added that workshops were organized for the department’s workers to train them on how to deal with the new device, and to familiarize doctors with it.

Al-Enezi explained that the robotic “robot” is characterized by great accuracy in improving surgical operations, as it will enable to see the joints in three dimensions before cutting the joint, and it also helps the patient to return quickly to his normal life, stressing that the introduction of this device represents a qualitative addition to the health system in Kuwait. .