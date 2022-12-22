The Farwaniya Hospital announced it is using robotic technology in the hospital’s urology department. A specialist in kidney and urology surgery at the hospital Dr. Nawaf Al-Enezi said the robotic device and a nephroscope technology was used on a patient suffering from big kidney stones.

He mentioned that one of the most important features of the robot is that it is very accurate in moving the endoscope to get rid of stones, which helps the surgeon to break up and get rid of stones, compared to other surgeries, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Enezi added that Kuwait is one of the first countries in the region to bring this device, which provides high accuracy in this type of surgery.

On the other hand, a workshop organized by the Hospital’s Surgery Department concluded with the participation of the visiting Italian Professor Angelo. The workshop included a number of advanced pelvic and rectal surgeries.

It is noteworthy that the Department of Surgery at Al-Jahra Hospital conducted 15 major laparoscopic operations last summer, which were performed by the surgical team with the participation of the visiting doctor from Egypt, Dr. Ahmed Shukri, a specialist in endoscopy, tumor and obesity surgeries, as some of these operations were previously performed outside Kuwait, which resulted in the suffering for patients and their families due to travel and exorbitant costs.