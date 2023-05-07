The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport has requested the withdrawal of the Fahaheel Expressway Development Project study from the Municipal Council. In a letter obtained by Al-Jarida, the Director General of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, M. Rajaa Al-Moumen, directed the Municipal Council’s Chairman, Abdullah Al-Mahri, to return the study to the authority to complete it, as previously agreed.

The Roads Authority stated that, based on the proposals submitted by the consultant designer for the feasibility study and preliminary design to improve the performance of Fahaheel Expressway (30), it is studying the proposed design alternatives according to the study and simplification of the construction components of road projects. The Authority clarified that this step is being taken in line with the government’s plan to rationalize spending and prioritize projects.

The decision to withdraw the study from the Municipal Council comes after a discussion on the project’s proposals during a meeting held on March 7, 2023. The Roads Authority emphasized that it is committed to ensuring the success of the project and completing it in a timely and efficient manner.