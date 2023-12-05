The Director General of the Roads and Land Transport Authority, Eng. Khaled Al-Osaimi, announced the successful completion of the technical offers study for the railway project’s study and detailed design. The offers have been submitted to the Central Agency for Public Tenders, which will make the award decision based on the proposed timetable for the Kuwait-related section of the project, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The completion of this portion is projected for the end of 2028. Speaking to Al-Jarida, Al-Osaimi stated that the terms of reference (TOR) for the detailed study and design project were finalized, and tender documents were prepared. These documents were subsequently tendered on January 15, 2023. Currently, the project is in the tender and award phase.

The Council of Ministers has entrusted the General Authority for Roads and Land Transport with the project’s overall management and its various stages, as instructed under Resolution No. 1249 issued on November 10, 2021. The significance of this project lies in its purpose to advance the transportation sector and railway network in Kuwait.

By achieving effective alignment and integration with other modes of transportation, the project aims to support the country’s economic growth. The Kuwait Railway project has been widely anticipated as a transformative initiative that will enhance connectivity and facilitate efficient movement of passengers and goods within the country.

With the completion of the study and design phase, significant progress has been made in bringing this vision to fruition. The completion of the technical offer study marks a crucial milestone in the project’s timeline. The Roads and Land Transport Authority’s meticulous approach in finalizing the terms of reference and tender documents exemplifies their commitment to ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency throughout the project’s implementation.