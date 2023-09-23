The Riyadh International Book Fair will be held from September 28 to October 7 on the campus of King Saud University under the slogan “An Inspiring Destination” with the participation of more than 1,800 houses from 32 countries.

The Sultanate of Oman is the “guest of honor” this year, as its participation is represented in a pavilion in the heart of the exhibition that houses books and manuscripts and a representation of the components of its national culture, the presence of a number of symbols of Omani culture, and the presence of publishing houses showcasing the latest publications and titles, reports Al-Rai daily.

The exhibition program, organized by the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Authority, includes dialogue sessions, poetry evenings, plays, concerts and workshops in various fields of knowledge with the participation of a large number of Saudi, Arab and foreign intellectuals and writers.

The exhibition is accompanied by the International Publishers Conference, which will be held on October 4 to discuss aspects of the book industry and the challenges facing publishing houses.

The Riyadh International Book Fair is the third book fair held by the Kingdom this year after the Eastern and Medina fairs, while the Literature, Publishing and Translation Authority is organizing a final fair in Jeddah during the month of December.