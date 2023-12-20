Actor Jonathan Majors, known for his roles in films like “Creed 3” and his portrayal of Kang in the Marvel universe, has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-lover after a trial in New York. The conviction has cost him the coveted role of the villain in the “Marvel” films, according to American media reports.

The 34-year-old actor was convicted of third-degree assault, the lowest level for this type of charge, as well as harassment, by a jury of six people. However, he was acquitted of two other charges. Majors is facing a sentencing that could result in up to a year in prison, with a date set for February 6. It has been confirmed by a reliable source that Marvel Studios has decided to cut ties with the actor, halting any further collaborations.

Majors was arrested on March 25 following a heated altercation with his ex-lover, Grace Jabbari, within their vehicle. Jabbari testified against him during the trial in a Manhattan court, recounting the incident. According to her testimony, Majors attacked her and forcibly took her phone after an argument in the car. He then proceeded to violently grab her arm and strike her head. The actor’s lawyers, however, maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty. During the trial, Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg argued that Majors had a history of exerting “psychological and emotional pressure” on his girlfriend, which ultimately led to the attack on March 3. The trial shed light on Majors’ alleged pattern of abusive behavior towards his ex-lover. The loss of the Marvel role is a significant blow to Majors’ rising career in Hollywood. His portrayal of Kang in the Marvel universe had garnered him critical acclaim and opened doors to future opportunities. However, this conviction and its consequences may have a lasting impact on his professional prospects. As the sentencing date approaches, Majors awaits his fate, uncertain of what the future holds for his acting career.