Richarlison scored a second-half brace as Brazil swept aside Serbia to register a 2-0 win in a Group G match at the Lusail Stadium

Richarlison scored a second-half brace as Brazil swept aside Serbia to register a 2-0 win in a Group G match at the Lusail Stadium. After failing to break the Serbian defence for more than an hour, Richarlison scored twice in nine minutes to hand Brazil a comfortable win in the end. Vinicius Jr was involved in both the goals.

Brazil had hit the post multiple times during the match, while Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had also made some decent saves before Brazil turned up the heat in the second-half. However, Serbia didn’t offer much up top as Alexander Mitrovic and Co. struggled to make any meaningful impact.