The Health Insurance Hospitals Company “Daman” has started preparing for the stage of operating its health system by working with the team of the international operator, the Spanish company Ribera Salud, which will manage the health insurance system from primary health care centers and hospitals distributed in various governorates of Kuwait.

Ribera Salud has a long experience of more than 25 years in Spain and a number of other countries in applying and managing the health system with the highest international operating quality standards, which will work side by side with the medical and administrative staff of Daman Company, reports a local Arabic daily.

On this occasion, Alberto de Rosa, President of Ribera Salud, said that Ribera, as an international operator specializing in integrated health systems, seeks to achieve three main goals summed up in improving the experience of care for health services beneficiaries in terms of quality, patient satisfaction and improving the health of the target segment, and at the same time reducing the cost of healthcare per capita.

He indicated that Ribera Salud will focus on benefiting from Daman’s current resources, avoiding repetition and duplication, enhancing patient experience and raising the quality of services, different levels of healthcare (primary and secondary healthcare) by getting comprehensive attention and faster communication.

Alberto added that there are positive elements for Daman Company that work in the interest of success in implementing its system, the most important of which is the presence of a unified vision among the company’s employees with the availability of all the necessary tools and resources that achieve the company’s vision in improving efficiency and results, stressing Ribera Salud Company’s keenness to work citizens and different nationalities along with the Spanish team.

He noted that the technology elements available at Daman are characterized by comprehensiveness, interoperability and integration to support all basic aspects of managing and coordinating clinical care, in addition to promoting community health and involving beneficiaries in prevention and treatment decisions and other resource management, commitment and financial management processes.

He stressed that information technology and human resources are essential to this responsible health model that Daman will implement, as both are essential in the way they will allow all patients to be provided with access to personalized, preventive, predictive and participatory health care.

Assurance puts patients at the heart of its business, that they actively participate in their care, and that it provides them with the technology and support they need, as well as the necessary facilities and equipment.

On the other hand, Alberto said that the health sector in Kuwait suffered a lot from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as did many countries around the world.

He believes that there are three elements that exert pressure on health care systems, which threatens the viability and existence of existing health systems, which are high costs, worsening waiting lists for surgeries, and delays in diagnosis and treatment.

He praised the efforts of the Kuwaiti government in finding a system to involve the private health sector in mitigating potential future risks to the health sector, as Kuwait is working hard to create a transformative health care model, and this model will combine the efforts of the public and private sectors to provide patient-centered health care, with health outcomes and better quality for all residents.

Ribera Salud started its operation more than 25 years ago by focusing on innovation, flexibility and best practices in the government healthcare system.

Since its inception, Ribera has led and managed five integrated health systems in Spain within the programs of the Spanish government.

The company also participated in the first two hospitals established in Latin America according to the government-private partnership model (PPP) and managed the largest government central laboratory in the capital, Madrid in addition to obtaining a partnership contract (PPP) in Portugal, which will start operating in 2024.

Ribera operates hospital projects and specialized healthcare services in Spain, Latin America and Europe. Ribera also owns a university nursing school, a professional training center, a purchasing center, a laboratory department, a technology company and an organization dedicated to research, training and health promotion.

Ribera also has work experience in Saudi Arabia where it developed a detailed implementation plan for an integrated health system for the Eastern Province.

It also collaborated with the Procurement Health Assurance Program to improve the Ministry of Health’s public hospital readiness assessment tool.

In addition, Ribera has evaluated King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSH) and King Khalid Eye Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.