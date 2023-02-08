Governmental sources said the Cabinet’s decision to stop appointments to senior positions, which became effective as of January 23, 2023, does not include decisions to assign senior positions.

The sources told Al-Qabas daily out that “any designation decision issued regarding occupying a leadership position by proxy or assignment will remain in effect, unless the concerned minister issues a decision to terminate the assignment.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers had sent a circular to government agencies to confirm the commitment of ministers to stop appointments to leadership positions in all ministries, government agencies, public agencies and institutions.