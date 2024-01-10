The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy said hastening the retirement of employees with over 30 years of service aged 55 and above could potentially create chaos or rather confusion in the running of the ministry.

This is highlighted against the backdrop of the recent decision to halt transfers, secondments, and assignments to government agencies, reports Al-Anba daily.

Following the response from the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) to the Ministry’s letter No. 2/8540 concerning employees eligible for retirement pensions, the Administrative Affairs Sector has been instructed to promptly take necessary measures related to this issue.

The sources noted that the list of individuals targeted includes department heads, controllers, and directors, expressing concern over potential challenges in filling the resulting vacancies in supervisory roles crucial for evaluating employees during the upcoming period.

They emphasized the need to avoid hasty actions in referring employees and recommended allowing them a grace period before issuing the decision for retirement.

This would enable employees to settle their affairs, drawing parallels with the Ministry of Works, where a ministerial decision was recently issued to extend the work period for two months.

This extension was granted to employees whose tenure was initially set to end on the 4th of the current month, as per a former ministerial decision.