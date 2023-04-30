Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Ministry of Finance are said to be completing the preparation of a list of all senior officials and supervisors in the public sector who have completed 30 years of service. Once the list is finalized, those who are listed will be requested to accept mandatory retirement so as to make room for young people to take over the affairs of the country.

The indemnity and end of service payments will be settled through a new mechanism where the ministry, in coordination with the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) will purchase the employee’s remaining years until actual retirement age and adjust accordingly.

Council of Ministers has reportedly made the filling of currently vacant positions in various government entities a priority. This follows the latest State Audit Bureau report which calls on the authorities to urgently fill leadership and supervisory positions that have remained vacant for far too long. The bureau report noted that the vacuum created at the top negatively impacts the performance and effective functioning of the concerned government entity.

Separately, the Council of Ministers is also said to be considering approving the appointment of several new senior officials in government agencies, and has requested the CSC to recommend prospective candidates after conducting interviews with the candidates.

Figures from government sources show that 116 senior positions in 22 government agencies are waiting to be filled, and that the CSC is coordinating with relevant government agencies to develop new mechanisms for appointment.