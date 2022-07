His Highness, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree for the restructuring of the Supreme Committee for the verification of the Kuwaiti citizenship headed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, and the Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Passports Affairs at the Ministry of Interior as members, reports a local Arabic daily.





