The Farmers Union in Britain warned that the egg crisis the country is currently witnessing is only the beginning, indicating that other agricultural products will face shortages in the near future.

Tuesday, the National Farmers Union in Britain called on the government to intervene and help the main producers who are under severe pressure due to the high costs of fuel, fertilizers and feed, reports a local Arabic daily.

Federation chairwoman Minette Butters said that for decades, shoppers in Britain had enjoyed a supply of assured quality food at reasonable prices, with the highest standards of animal welfare, environment and food safety in the world. But she realized that British food is under threat at this time because of the global volatility that threatens the stability of food production, and energy and food security.

Butters confirmed that she fears that the country will enter more and more food supply crises, noting that the future of the country’s fruit and vegetable supplies is in trouble. She added that the threat to the country’s food supply means that the country’s egg shortage is only the beginning and urged British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to honor the promises he made to support farmers during the energy crisis.

In a sign of the worsening egg crisis in Britain, several major retail stores in the country have imposed restrictions on the purchase of eggs, as a precautionary measure since last November, due to high supply costs and the outbreak of bird flu.

The Farmers Union said that agricultural products such as tomatoes, cucumbers and pears may be among the products that will be affected by supply problems, because they are energy-intensive crops.

On the other hand, the British Ministry of Environment confirmed that the United Kingdom has a high degree of food security, which is based on supply from various sources inside and outside the country.