Restaurants and cafes will have to close during fasting hours, and they only open two hours before the official iftar time (the Maghrib call to prayer) to start and prepare their work, Arabic daily Al Qabas reported.

All the competent departments in the municipality branches in the governorates will follow up on restaurants and cafes and take legal measures against those violating the provisions of the decision, and will be implemented from the first day of Ramadan.

An administrative circular was released that directed all departments of public cleanliness and road occupancy in the municipality’s branches in the governorates to follow up on the implementation of cleaning contracts concluded with cleaning companies and daily control of these companies with regard to the specified working hours and daily sweeping and taking out the trash.

The Director General of the Kuwait Municipality, Eng. Ahmed Al-Manfouhi issued an administrative decision on flexible official working hours during the month of Ramadan, and that Article 1 of the Civil Service Bureau’s decision will be applied for the attendance of the employees in the municipality, the first from 9:45 am to 2:15 pm, and the second from 10:15 am until 2:45 pm and the third from 10:45 am until 3:15 pm, and the circular does not include workers in the 24-hour shift system, followed by 48 hours of rest, and the work system continues as usual.

He stressed observance of adherence to the daily manual sweeping hours, the first period for all areas that are under the supervision of the Kuwait Municipality, from 2 am to 10 am, and the second period to commercial areas, public markets, associations’ parking lots, and public beaches frequented by the public from 4 pm to 12 am, in addition to setting appointments. Taking out the trash daily from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am.