Continuing their efforts to enhance security, personnel from the General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigations have arrested 13 expatriates for violating residence and labor laws from the Hawalli Governorate.

The Al-Anba daily said the arrests came following a raid on fake domestic workers hiring offices. The daily added, all those arrested were reported absconding by their respective sponsors.

All individuals have been referred to the deportation department for processing, with arrangements made for their repatriation to their respective countries. This measure aims to deter their reentry into the country and reinforces the commitment to eradicate violations of Residency and Labor Laws.