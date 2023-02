Search and rescue teams succeeded in pulling a woman and her two children out of the rubble in Antakya, 228 hours after the earthquake that struck southern Turkey.

Earlier this morning, Turkish relief teams managed to rescue a 77-year-old woman in Adi Yaman, southern Turkey, after she had spent 212 hours under the rubble since the earthquake occurred.

In Kahramanmaraş, relief teams rescued another 42-year-old woman, after staying 222 hours under the rubble.