The head of the dermatology department at the Jahra Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Al-Otaibi, suggested that the Ministry of Health coordinate with the Ministry of Interior to allocate a biometric fingerprint center for health workers, including administrators, doctors and technicians, similar to the Ministry of Interior, which allocated a center for its employees.

Al-Otaibi told Al-Anba that because the doctors are always busy with their work; this requires the presence of a fingerprint center working in two shifts for the benefit of doctors.

He indicated there is a bit number of citizens and residents in the medical body awaiting the approval of this proposal, which “we hope the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, will give importance and implement it as soon as possible to serve the MOH workers, especially as we approach the travel season.