The head of the Hawalli Governorate Committee, Nasser Al-Jadaan during a meeting postponed the request for the construction of the multi-storey car park building for the “Symphony” complex on the Arabian Gulf Street side.

Al-Jadaan said that the committee referred the request of the concerned party to reconsider changing the use of their property located on the Beirut Street in Hawally, Block 161 from an investment building to a commercial property to the executive body to submit a detailed report based on the studies of the fourth structural plan.

He added that the committee kept within its limits the Amiri Diwan’s request to include the service sites of Bayan Palace and to approve the final plan of Bayan Palace in Bayan, Block 13.