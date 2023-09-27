Several international economic centers and institutes have released studies that predict global economic growth across 104 countries until the year 2075. These reports suggest that China, India, and America are expected to be the three largest economies by 2050, while Indonesia and Brazil will take the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

According to the studies, if emerging economies continue to implement effective policies and institutions, up to seven of the world’s top ten economies by 2050 could be emerging economies.

Here are the predictions for the world’s top 10 economies by 2050:

1. China – $58.499 trillion

2. India – $44.128 trillion

3. United States – $34.102 trillion

4. Indonesia – $10.502 trillion

5. Brazil – $7.540 trillion

6. Russia – $7.131 trillion

7. Mexico – $6.863 trillion

8. Japan – $6.779 trillion

9. Germany – $6.138 trillion

10. United Kingdom – $5.369 trillion

