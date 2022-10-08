In an unprecedented achievement at the level of Kuwait, a medical team headed by the Chairman of the Board of Orthopedic Departments and the Head of the Orthopedic Department at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital Dr. Owaid Al-Mutairi performed a complete thigh bone replacement for a patient with cancer in his left thigh with the help of a Kuwaiti medical team, and the operation was successful.

The operation was carried out at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital with all health precautions taken, and the patient is in stable condition.


