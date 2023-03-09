Renowned Indian dentist

Dr Pramod Soparkar passed away on 5th March, in Boston, USA, at the age of 96.Dr Pramod was well known by the international dental fraternity due to his credible work in the field of orthology . He was also associated with the School Oral health program in Kuwait since it was established in 1982. He was also a first generation orthodontist from the Government Dental College in Bombay, who later on received training at the Forsyth Institute in 1951, during which he became the Senior Consultant of the Institute.

As the head of the Forsyth team in Kuwait, he created an organized and effective system for the School Oral Health Program.

With noteworthy scientific papers to his credit, he was also associated with Colgate in the field of research and was a mentor and a guide to many budding dentists.